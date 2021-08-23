4-Day Weather Forecast For Leadore
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
