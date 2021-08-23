Union Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze High 95 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



