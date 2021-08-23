Union Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
