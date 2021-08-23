Daily Weather Forecast For Elk City
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
