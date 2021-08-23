4-Day Weather Forecast For Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0