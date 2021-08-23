Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Mitchell

Mitchell Journal
 3 days ago

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba7oLw700

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

