Paisley Weather Forecast
PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
