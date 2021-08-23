Winifred Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
