Tower City Daily

Monday rain in Tower City meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
 3 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tower City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tower City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0ba7oDsJ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tower City, ND
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

