Delmita Daily Weather Forecast

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F 3 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F 1 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F 0 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



