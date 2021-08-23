Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
