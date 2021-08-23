Index Daily Weather Forecast
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0