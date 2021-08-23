Petrolia Daily Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
