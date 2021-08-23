Jump on Michigan’s rainy forecast today
(MICHIGAN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Michigan Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Michigan:
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
