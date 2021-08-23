Cancel
Effie, MN

Take advantage of Monday sun in Effie

Effie Post
(EFFIE, MN) A sunny Monday is here for Effie, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Effie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0ba7nbpQ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Effie, MN
With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

