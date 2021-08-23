4-Day Weather Forecast For Navajo Dam
NAVAJO DAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0