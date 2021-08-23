4-Day Weather Forecast For Navajo Dam

NAVAJO DAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



