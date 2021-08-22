Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

 5 days ago

The reason people don't like hoverslam is because, if all goes well, 99% of the time, you won't need to stop and hover before landing. Everything will work correctly and you can have a smooth curve between re-entry and touching down. However - there will be this one time in a hundred where one of your engines is having a bad day, you misjudged your cross-range speed, there is a crater full of boulders where the computer says to land or some other thing will occur that isn't perfectly within operating procedures. On that one time in a hundred, you will be very glad that you aren't hoverslamming. You will have a moment to realise there is a problem and take action to avoid it ruining your day and the rest of your life. I think people can sense that this is the case. You don't need to be an uber engineer to know that things can go wrong. Cutting out all margin of error when returning a hundred people from orbit is highly dangerous.

#Spacex Starship#Engineering#Hoverslam
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

SpaceX Starship: Key milestones for the world's most powerful rocket

SpaceX's Starship program, which boasts the world's tallest and most powerful rocket, will eventually put people and cargo on Mars. The latest prototype, SN20, is waiting for the chance to go into orbit. Several other prototypes have made flights, ground tests and sometimes even testing mistakes in the effort to improve future flights. Here's an overview of key milestones on Starship's road to the Red Planet.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Conducts Successful Static Fire Test

SpaceX hasn’t launched a rocket into orbit in quite a while, marking one of the company’s longest dormant periods in years. However, the company has now fired up one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the first time in over nine weeks. Rather than firing to put a payload into orbit, this test was a static fire test meant to verify that the rocket is ready to launch this week.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Mission Moves Closer To Launch – “It’s Incredible To Be at This Point”

As part of NASA’s Discovery Program, the mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is well on its way to an August 2022 launch. With NASA’s Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Russian startup tests technology that filters SpaceX Starlink passes from astronomical observations

A Russian startup is testing a technology that filters out disruptive passes of SpaceX's Starlink satellites from astronomical observations. Developed by St. Petersbourg, Russia-based Stealth Transit, the technology detects bright approaching satellites and closes the telescope's shutter to prevent the spacecraft from ruining the image. In a statement emailed to...
Mission, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX CRS-23 MISSION

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, August 28 for Dragon’s launch of its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-23) mission. Liftoff is targeted for 3:37 a.m. EDT, or 7:37 UTC, from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Sunday, August 29 at 3:14 a.m. EDT, or 7:14 UTC.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Astra to make third orbital launch attempt with LV0006

Continuing the iterative path toward reaching orbit, Astra is preparing for its third orbital launch attempt. The first Rocket 3.3 vehicle, designated LV0006, is scheduled to lift off within a launch window that opened on Friday, August 27 at 2:00 PM PDT (21:00 UTC), with daily launch opportunities continuing through September 11. Friday’s launch attempt was aborted after engine start but before liftoff.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SpaceX Set to Launch Cargo Dragon Vehicle to ISS on Saturday Morning

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (SpaceX PR) — SpaceX is targeting Saturday, August 28 for Dragon’s launch of its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-23) mission. Liftoff is targeted for 3:37 a.m. EDT, or 7:37 UTC, from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Sunday, August 29 at 3:14 a.m. EDT, or 7:14 UTC.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

10 things we know about the secret X-37B space plane

The U.S. Department of Defense's uncrewed X-37B spy plane is one of the most intriguing spaceships in the world, flying regular covert missions whose purposes aren't fully known. But over the years, information about the craft, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), has come to light in dribs and drabs. Here, we take a look at 10 things that can be definitively said about the secretive space plane.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Rocket Report: Webb telescope ready for launch, LOX shortage slows SpaceX

Welcome to Edition 4.13 of the Rocket Report! While there may be a LOX shortage in launch, there is no shortage of launch news this week. So this report runs long. As always, we welcome reader submissions, and if you don't want to miss an issue, please subscribe using the box below (the form will not appear on AMP-enabled versions of the site). Each report will include information on small-, medium-, and heavy-lift rockets as well as a quick look ahead at the next three launches on the calendar.
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 22 : Discussion

The last part made me think about another solution that *may* be cheaper solution. What about having cheap, minimalist Starship, designed for payload transfer only (no flaps, no earth level raptor, no tps tiles) used exclusively in space?. It sole purpose would be to make the flights from the destination...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 65 Thread

Astroporter: The crew set up the work area and worked with the Astrobee ground team in conducting science for the Astroporter Mass Property Learner. Astroporter is a suite of software that enables collaborative behavior between multiple robots in space, including algorithms for handling changes in mass properties of free-flying systems as they collaborate in the transport of cargo. The primary objective is to enable Astrobee to serve as a cargo tug for large objects as part of a roadmap for in-space servicing, and to allow use of the Astrobee facility to validate control strategies for future efforts.

