4-Day Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
