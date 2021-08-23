Vaughn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
