4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Marais
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
