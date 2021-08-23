4-Day Weather Forecast For Angoon
ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Light Rain Likely
- High 56 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
