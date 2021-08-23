4-Day Weather Forecast For Angoon

ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Light Rain High 59 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.