Wamsutter Weather Forecast

WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



