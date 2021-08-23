Wamsutter Weather Forecast
WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0