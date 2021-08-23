Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
