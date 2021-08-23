Bieber Weather Forecast
BIEBER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0