A rainy Monday in Fargo — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(FARGO, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fargo Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fargo:
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
