Paris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
