Rockland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Areas Of Smoke High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



