Butte Weather Forecast
BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
