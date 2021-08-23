Flasher Weather Forecast
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
