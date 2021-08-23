Weather Forecast For Bly

BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Smoke High 79 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.