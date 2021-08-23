Everglades City Weather Forecast

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.