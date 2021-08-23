Grand Portage Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
