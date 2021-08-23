Jordan Valley Daily Weather Forecast
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0