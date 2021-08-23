Dickinson Center Weather Forecast
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
