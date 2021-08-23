4-Day Weather Forecast For Creede
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
