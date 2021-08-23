Cancel
Datil, NM

Weather Forecast For Datil

Datil News Beat
 3 days ago

DATIL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0ba7lLyK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Datil, NM
With Datil News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Datil, NM
