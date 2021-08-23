Presho Daily Weather Forecast
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
