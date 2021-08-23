Cancel
Manila is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 3 days ago

(MANILA, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manila. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0ba7kymG00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manila Daily

Manila Daily

Manila, UT
With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

