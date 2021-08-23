Kelliher Weather Forecast
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
