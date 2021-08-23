Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoonah, AK

Monday set for rain in Hoonah — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 3 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hoonah Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoonah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0ba7kQxg00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
7
Followers
143
Post
290
Views
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoonah, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy