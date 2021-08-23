Daily Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 67 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
