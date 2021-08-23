Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Fernwood

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 3 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0ba7kNYj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fernwood, ID
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
