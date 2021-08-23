Jordan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0