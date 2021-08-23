Daily Weather Forecast For Bath

BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



