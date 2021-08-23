Monticello Daily Weather Forecast
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
