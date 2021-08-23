North San Juan Daily Weather Forecast
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
