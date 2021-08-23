Cancel
North San Juan, CA

North San Juan Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 3 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0ba7kGNe00

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

