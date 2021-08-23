Cancel
Kaycee, WY

A rainy Monday in Kaycee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kaycee Dispatch
(KAYCEE, WY) Monday is set to be rainy in Kaycee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaycee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0ba7kEcC00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy smoke then isolated rain showers during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

