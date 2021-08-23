Red Feather Lakes Daily Weather Forecast
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
