Stanford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
