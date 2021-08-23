Kadoka Daily Weather Forecast
KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0