Monday set for rain in San Simon — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN SIMON, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in San Simon Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Simon:

Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 68 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.