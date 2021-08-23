Daily Weather Forecast For Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
